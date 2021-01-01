Women's Striped Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater - Victor Glemaud x Target Teal Blue/Green S

With its vibrant look, the Striped Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater from Victor Glemaud x Target is a knitwear piece you'll wear again and again. A regular fit and at-waist length give the sweater a casual silhouette that's dressed up a touch with a mock turtleneck. Horizontal stripes in dark teal and lime green add some interest and showcase designer Victor Glemaud's love of stripes, colorblocking and vibrancy. Wear the sweater with leggings and booties for a casual ensemble, or go dressier with a pencil skirt and pumps. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers. Color: blue/green/teal. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Rayon.