From champion

Champion Women's Sport Ultra High Rise Legging Tight

$20.00 on sale
($50.00 save 60%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

These Ultra High Rise Tights are designed for those who love to go the distance. Think: fewer seams and soft, lightweight fabric that won't weigh you down, even on your last mile. Tights are made for your sweatiest sessions with just-right compression, moisture-wicking and FreshIQ® advanced odor protection for cooler comfort and zero distractions. Provides UPF 50+ sun protection for year-round wear. The sleek, ultra-high waist gives you all the coverage you need with sports bras, crop tops and tanks. Peached interior and coverstitched seams for a second skin feel. C logo perforations down each leg keep the air flowing in sport style.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com