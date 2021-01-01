From champion
Champion Women's Sport Ultra High Rise Legging Tight
These Ultra High Rise Tights are designed for those who love to go the distance. Think: fewer seams and soft, lightweight fabric that won't weigh you down, even on your last mile. Tights are made for your sweatiest sessions with just-right compression, moisture-wicking and FreshIQ® advanced odor protection for cooler comfort and zero distractions. Provides UPF 50+ sun protection for year-round wear. The sleek, ultra-high waist gives you all the coverage you need with sports bras, crop tops and tanks. Peached interior and coverstitched seams for a second skin feel. C logo perforations down each leg keep the air flowing in sport style.