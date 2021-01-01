Women's Soft Ribbed Tab Modern Coverage Hipster Bikini Bottom - Kona Sol Dark Green S

The Soft Cotton Ribbed Shirred-Tab Modern Coverage Hipster Bikini Bottom from Kona Sol™ will add plenty of style, color and personality to your swim look. In a dark-green hue, this pull-on swim bottom is tailored in a contemporary hipster silhouette for figure-flattering appeal. It's accented with a shirred panel on either side for an extra dose of texture with a flexible fit. The low-rise swimsuit bottom is crafted from a soft and durable fabric with added spandex to keep you nice and comfortable throughout your sunny adventures, while the full lining offers added coverage you can always count on. Pair with a matching swim top for a cohesive look, or mix it up with a bandeau, halter or triangle top in a solid coordinating/contrasting color or print. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.