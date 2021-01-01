Clinique Women Smart Night™ Custom-Repair Moisturizer - Combination Oily To Oily

Advertisement
Clinique Smart Night™ Custom-Repair Moisturizer - Combination Oily To Oily. Skin Types: I, II, III Who It’s For: Dry, Dry Combination and Combination Oily skin types. What It Is: Our smart nighttime moisturizer targets all major signs of aging. What It Does: De-aging, oil-free formula delivers targeted nighttime repair. As you sleep, this innovative moisturizer helps visibly smooth lines and wrinkles, firm, brighten, and strengthen skin’s moisture barrier. Clinique Smart™ hydration technology helps skin attract and retain moisture so you wake up to skin that's fresh, firm and alive with youth. Non-Acnegenic. Opthalmologist Tested. Available in 3 skin-typed formulas. Very Dry to Dry Dry Combination Combination Oily Key Ingredients / Technology: Enjoy a soothing boost of hydration with this potent de-aging formula. Helps increase skin’s reserves of Hyaluronic Acid, nature’s perfect moisture magnet. Micrococcus Luteus Extract, a special enzyme that gets to work while you sleep, helps intensify skin’s nightly cycle of repair. How To Use: Prep skin for optimal results with your 3-Step Skin Care routine. Apply to face in the evening, avoiding eye area. Perfect partners: Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Serum, Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Eye Treatment, Clinique Smart SPF 15 Custom-Repair Moisturizer Our Clinique Clean Philosophy: No parabens. No phthalates. No fragrance. Just happy skin. What else is this product free of? Oil Free, Free of Denatured Alcohol, Free of Synthetic Colors, SLS Free, SLES Free, Sulfate Free.