Women's Sleeveless Ruched Side Mesh Overlay Bodycon Dress - Wild Fable Blush Peach S, Blush Pink

Sleeveless bodycon dress in a mini-cut, slim-fit silhouette. Made from a soft fabric with added spandex for flexible wear that moves with you. Fashioned with a mesh overlay covering the fully lined base, and finished with a cowl neckline and ruched detailing running down either side for additional flair. Features adjustable spaghetti straps that let you find the best fit with every wear. Perfect for orientation events, weddings and date night. Color: Blush Peach. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.