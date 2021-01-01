PixieLady Women's Sleep Bottoms B068A24867 - Gray & Gold Universe Shorts Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Gray & Gold Universe Shorts Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Comfort won't quit during your relaxing hours when you slip on this crewneck pajama tee that keeps you warm with long sleeves. Shorts in a matching print complete your look for evening slumbers and weekend hangouts. Made for ZulilyIncludes gray and gold universe long-sleeve tee and gray and gold universe shorts (two pieces total)95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.