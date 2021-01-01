Nap Chat Women's Sleep Bottoms BLACK|BLACK - Black & Black Plaid 'Holly & Jolly AF' Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Black & Black Plaid 'Holly & Jolly AF' Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Ramp up your collection of wind-down wear with this festive pajama set featuring an ultrasoft cotton crewneck and matching pair of tie-waist bottoms. Includes one black graphic tee and black plaid bottoms (two pieces total)Full graphic text: Holly and jolly AF.Tee (size S): 26" long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size S): 31'' inseamBottoms (size 1X): 32" inseamTee: 100% cottonBottoms: 100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA