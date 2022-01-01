Nap Chat Women's Sleep Bottoms HEATHER - Heather Gray & Black Plaid 'Current Moooood' Pajama Set - Women

Heather Gray & Black Plaid 'Current Moooood' Pajama Set - Women. Add a pop of personality to your comfy-casual collection with this supersoft pajama set featuring a sassy graphic tee and classic plaid bottoms. Includes heather gray graphic tee and black plaid pajama pants (two pieces total)Full graphic text (tee): Current moooood.Tee (size S): 26" long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size S): 31'' inseamBottoms (1X): 32'' inseam1X = 14W 16W, 2X = 18W 20W, 3X = 22W 24W, 4X = 26W 28WTop: 50% cotton / 50% polyesterBottoms: 100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA