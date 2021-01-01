From kona sol
Women's Shoulder Tie Bikini Top - Kona Sol Green Stripe S
Give your vacay wardrobe a timeless update with the Tie-Shoulder Bikini Top from Kona Sol™. Cut in a chic bralette style, this women's swim top is decorated with green and white stripes to create a classic look ready for your next trip to the beach. The slender shoulder straps tie at the top with bow accents and let you customize the fit, while a back hook closure helps to keep it securely in place. The striped bikini top is crafted from a soft fabric with added spandex to keep you nice and comfortable throughout your sunny adventures, and it has removable soft cups that let you customize the look to suit your mood and style. Pair with a matching swim bottom for a cohesive look, or change up the vibe with a solid coordinating/contrasting color bottom. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.