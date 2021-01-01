From colsie
Women's Ribbed Longline Bralette - Colsie Coral S, Pink
Bring a blush of sweet and dainty detail to your at-home look with the Ribbed Longline Bralette from Colsie™. Made from a soft fabric with spandex, complete with a soft jersey lining, this V-neck bralette offers a lightweight and stretchy fit for comfortable wear from day to night. Unlined triangle cups help to accentuate the natural figure for a fit you'll feel confident in, and they're adorned with lace trim for a lovely finish. The V-neck front leads into V-cut straps at the back that create an upside-down, double-strap V-shape for a unique look. You can easily sport this lace bralette with anything from high-rise joggers to leggings to pajama shorts for plenty of casual-cute styling options. Color: Coral. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.