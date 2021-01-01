From est e lauder
Estée Lauder Women Radiant Skin Repair And Renew - -
Advertisement
Estée Lauder Radiant Skin Repair And Renew. A great gift set including a full-size Advanced Night Repair Serum. This daily regimen helps reduce the look of lines and wrinkles and reignite your radiance. Help unlock your skin’s youth potential. Discover these targeted experts to significantly reduce the look of lines and wrinkles and reignite your radiance. This set features a full-size Advanced Night Repair – Estée Lauder's revolutionary serum for younger, radiant-looking skin. Limited-time collection includes: • Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, 1 oz./30ml (full-size) • Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery, .17 oz./5ml (deluxe travel size) • Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme, .5 oz./15ml (deluxe travel size) Apply Advanced Night Repair AM and PM before your moisturizer. Apply Revitalizing Supreme+ Creme on clean skin after your serum. Apply Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex AM and PM around eye area.