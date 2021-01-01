Kiera Women Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 5.27 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Web Hoop Stud Earrings

Kiera Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 5.27 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Web Hoop Stud Earrings. With KIERA COUTURE jewelry, it's never been that easy to pull off an elegant yet bold look. Whether it’s a birthday, a holiday, any special occasion, or a just because, jewelry is always the perfect gift. Ensure a smile on your loved one’s face, this is an ideal gift for New Year’s Eve, Christmas, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, birthday present for her, or for your Bridesmaids on your Wedding Day and other Anniversaries! Exquisite, youthful and elegant designs, this item shows passionate and skillful workmanship. The item will also be a unique and meaningful gift for family, lovers, and friends. The KIERA COUTURE collection takes the city’s modern sophistication accented with classic elegance to create dashingly brisk and chic stories for an elevated presentation. For Anywhere and Every Moment, KIERA designs, manufactures, and markets every piece of their products in house. Kiera's diverse product portfolio reveals your unique sparkle and helps get you noticed. KIERA collections of jewelry have serviced jewelry clients in Europe and Asia since 2005. KIERA Collection makes its US debut in the Fall of 2016 with a refreshing take on designer fine diamond simulant jewelry, continuing the tradition of creativity, rarity, and quality without compromise, It is the quality that transforms fine jewelry to fine arts. Every piece of KIERA has been carefully crafted with precious elements including CZ, Crystal, and Pearl with Sterling Silver. Maintaining proper care of KIERA jewelry will ensure each piece lasts for many years. To properly care for KIERA jewelry, keep each piece properly stored in the KIERA pouch provided with purchase. To clean KIERA Jewelry, gently wipe with a damp cloth and water, and towel dry immediately. Keep free from prolonged exposure to water, perfumes, and chemicals. Do not expose to harsh or abrasive jewelry cleaners or cloths.