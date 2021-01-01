J'admire Women Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 1.26 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Pavé Bar With Round Stone Drop Earrings

J'admire Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 1.26 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Pavé Bar With Round Stone Drop Earrings. With this stunning pair of earrings, it's never been that easy to pull off an elegant yet bold look. Whether it's a birthday, holiday, a special occasion, or just because, jewelry is always the perfect gift. Ensure a smile on your loved ones face, this is an ideal purchase for Christmas, Mothers Day, Valentines Day, birthday gifts for her, or your Bridesmaids! Exquisite design, youthful and elegant. This item shows the passionate and skillful workmanship. The item will also be a unique and meaningful gift for family, lovers, and friends. Commit to products 100% as shown, the product is more beautiful on the picture because the product is affected by shooting angles as well as lights. Maintaining the proper care of J'ADMIRE jewelry will ensure each piece can be worn for many years. To properly care for J'ADMIRE jewelry, keep each piece properly stored in the J'ADMIRE pouch provided with purchase. To clean J'ADMIRE Jewelry, gently clean with a damp cloth and water, and towel dry immediately. Keep free from prolonged exposure to water, perfumes, and chemicals. Do not expose to harsh or abrasive jewelry cleaners or cloths. J'ADMIRE believes that Elegance is a woman's charm; J'admire admires women who are intelligent, graceful, confident, and with a unique taste for fashion. Their philosophy is influenced by the words of Audrey Hepburn; one of the most revered and iconic women of all time Elegance is the only beauty that never fades. J'admire was born to fulfill the mission of accompanying young women on the journey to build their own elegant style. Every piece of J'ADMIRE has carefully crafted with Swarovski Elements including CZ, Crystal, and Pearl with 14K Gold or Sterling Silver.