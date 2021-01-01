From j'admire
J'admire Women Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 1/5 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia V Shape Pendant - -
Advertisement
J'admire Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 1/5 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia V Shape Pendant. Classy and stylish! This platinum Plated Sterling Silver 0.18 ct Swarovski Zirconia V pendant has an exquisite and simple design of the charm that combines classic and trendy elements. You can wear it in the office, at a party or on the beach. Maintaining the proper care of J'ADMIRE jewelry will ensure each piece can be worn for many years. To properly care for J'ADMIRE jewelry, keep each piece properly stored in the J'ADMIRE pouch provided with purchase. To clean J'ADMIRE Jewelry, gently clean with a damp cloth and water, and towel dry immediately. Keep free from prolonged exposure to water, perfumes, and chemicals. Do not expose to harsh or abrasive jewelry cleaners or cloths. J'ADMIRE believes that elegance is a woman's charm; J'admire admires women who are intelligent, graceful, confident, and with a unique taste for fashion. Their philosophy is influenced by the words of Audrey Hepburn; one of the most revered and iconic women of all time Elegance is the only beauty that never fades; J'admire was born to fulfill the mission of accompanying young women on the journey to build their own elegant style. Every piece of J'admire has carefully crafted with Swarovski Elements including CZ, Crystal, and Pearl with Sterling Silver