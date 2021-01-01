Goodness & Grace Women Peachy Sweet Shower Gel

From goodness & grace
Goodness & Grace Peachy Sweet Shower Gel. Captivate your senses and quench your skin! Fragrant peach and tart apricot mingle with sunny botanicals and delicate white blossoms. Drift away with this fresh fragrance as nourishment soothes, cleanses, and softens your skin. This luxurious Italian bath and shower gel gently cleanses and freshens the skin with formulas that blend vitamins, antioxidants, and skin-drenching glycerin to soften, deeply hydrate, and wash away the day. Add to bathwater for a relaxing soak. Use to improve the look of skin tone, bounce, and firmness. Leave skin velvety soft, nourished, and delicately fragranced. Key Anti-Aging Benefits: Increases skin hydration + improves skin’s ability to retain hydration Anti-oxidant protection Fragrance Notes: White peach, apricot, lemon, orange blossom, neroli petals, icing sugar, peach blossom, Turkish rose, and white musk. To enjoy: pour a small amount into hands or onto a sponge. Apply over the entire body. Rinse thoroughly. It may also be added into running water for a luxurious bath. Not a food product. For adult use only. Good to Know: goodness & grace is a hand-crafted bath, body and home fragrance collection formulated and bottled in the Northeastern region of Italy. Inspired by garden harvests, vested recipes and sweet-scented botanicals, goodness & grace formulas tantalize the mind, nurture the body and delight the senses. They are committed to providing safe, effective, clean formulas. All products are dermatologically and clinically tested, EU Safety Standard Compliant with strict exclusion of over 1328 ingredients and always cruelty-free.