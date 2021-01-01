From bobbi brown
Bobbi Brown Women Overnighter Makeup Set - $54 Value! - -
Bobbi Brown Overnighter Makeup Set - $54 Value!. What it is: A travel-ready set of four Bobbi Brown favorites for face, eyes and lips, including the primer-plus-moisturizer, matte bronzer, high-impact mascara and balm-like lipstick. A $54 value, yours for $29. Set Includes: Deluxe Sample of Vitamin Enriched Face Base Deluxe Mini Bronzing Powder in Golden Light Deluxe Sample of Eye Opening Mascara Deluxe Mini Crushed Lip Color in Lilac How to use: Apply Vitamin Enriched Face Base to hydrate and prime skin for smooth makeup application. Use the Bronzer Brush (sold separately) to sweep Bronzing Powder across cheeks, around the hairline and down the bridge of the nose - anywhere the sun naturally hits. Brush Eye Opening Mascara from roots to tips for volume and lift, then swipe on Crushed Lip Color to finish.