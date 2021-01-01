Women's Medium Coverage Hipster Bikini Bottom - Kona Sol Light Yellow S

Let your sunny style show withe the Light Yellow Medium Coverage Hipster Bikini Bottom from Kona Sol™. In a pretty light yellow color, these low-rise bikini bottoms have a hipster cut that's perfect for soaking up those rays. Constructed of fully opaque fabric for confident wear, they're also made with a touch of spandex for comfort and freedom of movement in whatever you do. Pair them with a matching top or mix things up with a tankini or bralette top in a coordinating pattern to keep your swim wardrobe interesting. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.