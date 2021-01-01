Balenciaga - Women's Logo-Knit Cotton-Blend Sweater - Neutral - Moda Operandi

For Fall '21; Creative Director Demna Gvasalia doubled-down on his efforts to include Balenciaga among the growing list of sustainable fashion houses. This season; the label's contemporary classics (think oversized sweatshirts; tailoring; and utility wear) are the result of hundreds of hours of chopping up and embroidering recycled fabrics. A modern Balenciaga classic; this crewneck sweater features its moniker knit from a blend of GOTS-certified organic cotton. Wear yours with its 'Pantaleggings'.