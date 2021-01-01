From est e lauder
Estée Lauder Women White Linen Indulgent Duo - -
Advertisement
Estée Lauder White Linen Indulgent Duo. A gift set containing a crisp, refreshing fragrance in a full-size Eau de Parfum Spray and Body Lotion. Give her the timeless fragrance that transcends the seasons. A crisp, refreshing fragrance to live in all year long. Captures the very essence of a perfect day: early Spring breezes tinged with fragrance notes of white flowers and fresh greenery. Limited-time collection includes these favorites in an exclusive gift box: • Eau de Parfum Spray, 2 oz./60ml (full-size) • Perfumed Body Lotion, 3.4 oz./100ml (exclusive holiday edition) Layer your favorite scent. Start with your scented body lotion then spray the matching perfume on top. Fragrance Feeling: Cool, Clean, Crisp