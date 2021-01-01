From kona sol
Women's Keyhole Hipster Bikini Bottom - Kona Sol Bright Blue S
Take to the beach or pool in comfy style with these Keyhole Hipster Bikini Bottoms from Kona Sol™. The bikini bottom combines a hipster cut and low rise with side-tie detailing to help amp up your swimwear wardrobe with playful flair. This hipster bikini bottom is made of soft fabric with a hint of spandex for a comfy fit that moves with you, along with opaque construction to give you confident wear both in and out of the water. Pair these bikini bottoms with a swim top of your choice for a charming beachwear ensemble. Color: blue. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.