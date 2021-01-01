Michael Michael Kors Women Jet Set Travel Continental Wallet

Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Continental Wallet. In matte Saffiano Italian leather, this classic silhouette features the Michael Kors letter logo and a high-shine zipper. This wallet opens up to a variety of pockets and card slots, allowing for exceptional organization. Throw this accessory in your favorite bag of the moment or carry it with the removable wrist strap for a chic accompaniment! • 8.2675-in. W x 4.175-in. H x 1-in. D • Zip closure • Exterior: Michael Kors letter logo • Interior: one zip pocket, three bill compartments, two slip pockets, 16 credit card slots, one ID window • Removable wrist strap • Silver-tone hardware; self-color stitch trim • Italian leather • Spot clean only • Imported