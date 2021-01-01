From laura geller
Laura Geller Women Iconic Baked Sculpting Lipstick - -
Laura Geller Iconic Baked Sculpting Lipstick. Introducing an updated, complete shade range of our classic Iconic Baked Sculpting Lipstick, including new "out of this world" molten-metallic finishes and new cream shades. This new line up has it all: Bold brights, dark, sexy shades and super-versatile neutrals. What it is: Artisan-baked, creamy lipstick infused with rich moisturizers for a flawless, high-pigment finish. There's a shade for everyone - from new shades to cult favorites you thought you'd never see again. What it does: Saturates lips with silky, true color that feels weightless and lasts all day. The curved bullet shape allows for a single-swipe application providing long-lasting, high-impact wear. Who is it for: For the girl on-the-go looking for a lipstick formula and shade that she can count on to last from day to night! Features & Benefits: - Breakthrough formula starts as loose pigments that are baked with a complex of oils for 12 hours to create round, smooth color pigments. - Conditions as it coats the lip - All-day wear 7 NEW cream finishes - Chocolate Raspberry: A browny rose - Brooklyn Beige: Creamy warm beige - Delancey Dahlia: Vivid pink - Bryant Park Blossom: Muted plum - Prince Street Pink: Midtone rose - East Village Orchid: True plum - Bowery Ballerina: Creamy pinky nude 6 NEW metallic finishes - High Line Honey: Glistening golden nude - Battery Park Bronze: Sparkling copper - Liberty Rose Gold: Golden apricot - Astor Place Tulip: Shimmering pink - Empire State Violet: Metallic golden plum - Broadway Glitz: Deep purple with blue sparkle 5 EXISTING shades - Tribeca Tan: Peachy beige - Central Park Spice: Warm cinnamon - East Side Rouge: Warm reddish rose - Mulberry Street: Deep raspberry pink - 5th Avenue Ruby: Crimson red