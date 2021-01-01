Women's High Leg High Waist Medium Coverage Bikini Bottom - Kona Sol Animal Print S

Bring a touch of wild style to your beach-ready looks with the High-Leg High-Waist Medium Coverage Bikini Bottom from Kona Sol™. This pull-on bikini bottom features a simple pull-on fit for easy wear with a coordinating or contrasting bikini top of your choice. The high-rise design offers a little more coverage for confident wear and easy movement, while high-cut legs and a medium coverage seat balance out the fit. Soft nylon construction with spandex for stretch provides a comfortable fit that moves with you in and out of the water, while an allover leopard animal print adds an eye-catching pattern that's sure to make waves. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Leopard Spot.