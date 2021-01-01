From clinique
Clinique Women Happy Treats Fragrance Set - -
Clinique Happy Treats Fragrance Set. What It Is: A delightful fragrance set of four for instant happiness anytime. A $64.00 value. What It Does: This wear-it-and-be-happy set includes a beautiful take-anywhere Clinique Happyâ¢ Perfume Spray sure to make you smile. Continue the happy experience with three more happy scents ranging from bright and floral to romantic and fresh. Who Itâs For: All Skin Types Set Includes: Clinique Happyâ¢ Perfume Spray, 0.24 oz/7ml Clinique Happy Heartâ¢ Perfume Spray, 0.24 oz/7ml Clinique Happy in Bloomâ¢ Perfume Spray, 0.24 oz/7ml Clinique Happy in Hint of Citrusâ¢ Perfume Spray, 0.24 oz/7ml The Clinique Clean Philosophy: No parabens. No phthalates. Just happy skin.