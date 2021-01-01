From goodness & grace
Goodness & Grace Women Glazed Vanilla Bean Whipped Body Butter - -
Advertisement
Goodness & Grace Glazed Vanilla Bean Whipped Body Butter. Indulge a little! Glazed Vanilla Bean Whipped Body Butter is a delicious blend of milky chocolate and creamy vanilla mixed with white musk, bergamot, and sultry jasmine. It is a warm, soothing embrace to comfort your body and calm your mind. This luxurious Italian moisturizing beauty treatment is a fast-absorbing formula that blends Shea Butter, vitamins, antioxidants, coconut oil and skin-drenching glycerin to soften and deeply hydrate the skin with no greasy finish. Renew the look of skin tone, bounce, and firmness. Leave skin velvety soft, nourished, and delicately fragranced. Key Anti-Aging Benefits: Soothing Improves the look of elasticity Prevents water loss without decreasing normal skin respiration Anti-wrinkle action Anti-oxidant protection Fragrance Notes: Milk, icing sugar, chocolate, bergamot, jasmine, white musk, vanilla bean, Tonka beans, and ambrette. To enjoy: apply using light circular motions, gently massaging in until absorbed. Not a food product. For external use only. Good to Know: goodness & grace is a hand-crafted bath, body and home fragrance collection formulated and bottled in the Northeastern region of Italy. Inspired by garden harvests, vested recipes and sweet-scented botanicals, goodness & grace formulas tantalize the mind, nurture the body and delight the senses. We are committed to providing safe, effective, clean formulas. All products are dermatologically and clinically tested, EU Safety Standard Compliant with strict exclusion of over 1328 ingredients and always cruelty-free.