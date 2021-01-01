From when
When Women Glamour Base Primer Mask
When Glamour Base Primer Mask. A sheet mask primer? I think yes! The makeup base you shouldn't go without Caked on and creased makeup should be the least of your worries. On those magical occasions where you need to a flawless look, you will need to start with a fabulous base. Introducing When Glamour Base, a lightweight, bio-cellulose mask created with sheet made of coconuts. The natural sheet softly clings to the face like a second skin evenly covering the entire surface so that the key ingredients of the serum are effectively transferred to the skin. When Glamour Base facial mask sheet is infused with light, non-greasy, non-sticky serum formulated with sodium hyaluronate and ginseng extracts to keep skin healthy; adenosine, hydrolyzed collagen and peptides to help improve skin elasticity. This easy to apply face mask is ready for your skin at any given moment. Begin with clean and dry skin, then open the pouch and remove paper and plastic sides and place mask directly on face. Remove and discard after 30 minutes. No need to rinse. . Massage remaining product into face and neck - resulting in radiant skin. Your skin is left feeling younger and smoother for wrinkle-free dreaming. When Glamour Base will leave your skin refreshed and makeup ready!