Belk Beauty Women Gel Eye Mask

Belk Beauty Gel Eye Mask. Relax and unwind with this reusable gel eye mask. The eye mask can be used cold or warm to pamper and soothe tired eyes. For cooling, store mask in the refrigerator for 1 hour, or freezer for a minimum of 30 minutes before use. For heating, place mask in a bowl of warm water for 10 minutes and test on a small area of skin before applying over eyes. WARNING: For external use only. Do not use a damaged mask. Do not ingest contents. This is not a toy and is intended for use by or under the supervision of adults.