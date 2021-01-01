Brunello Cucinelli Women's Fringe Cashmere & Silk Sweater - Anthracite - Size S

Slouchy long-sleeve sweater is knit in an ultra-luxurious blend of cashmere and silk. It is elevated with an attached fringe-trimmed collar embellished with Brunello Cucinelli's signature monili beading. V-neck Fringe collar Long sleeves Pullover style Cashmere/silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 29" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size Small ABOUT THE BRAND. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Brunello Cucinelli. Color: Anthracite. Size: S.