Women's Royal Robbins Essential Tencel Cowl Neck Top

Bring home the travel-friendly Royal Robbins Essential TENCEL® Cowl Neck Top. Crafted from the eco-conscious TENCEL® fabric, this lightweight top efficiently wicks away moisture and feels soft. Plus, the mix of polyester and spandex lends this quick-drying T-shirt warmth and helps in shape retention. Features and Benefits Moisture-wicking Eco-friendly UPF 50+ sun protection Quick-drying Wrinkle-resistant Soft, pleated cowl neckline Drop shoulders Cap sleeves Standard fit 62% polyester, 33% TENCEL® , 5% spandex