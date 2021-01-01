From white mark
Women's Embroidered High Low Dress
Advertisement
White Mark Women's Embroidered High Low Dress will give that bohemian goddess look. Featuring an all over intricate embroidered design and long beautiful bell sleeves. This dress was made to compliment your feminine silhouette with its deep v-neckline and drawstring empire waist. This piece is fully lined and made with a lovely flowing fabric, perfect for giving you an effortlessly stylish look. White Mark Women's Embroidered High Low Dress styles well with a gorgeous pair of strappy shoes for a fashionable day or night look and is perfect for throwing over your swim suit for that tropical getaway.