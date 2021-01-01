From white mark

Women's Embroidered High Low Dress

$39.99 on sale
($71.49 save 44%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

White Mark Women's Embroidered High Low Dress will give that bohemian goddess look. Featuring an all over intricate embroidered design and long beautiful bell sleeves. This dress was made to compliment your feminine silhouette with its deep v-neckline and drawstring empire waist. This piece is fully lined and made with a lovely flowing fabric, perfect for giving you an effortlessly stylish look. White Mark Women's Embroidered High Low Dress styles well with a gorgeous pair of strappy shoes for a fashionable day or night look and is perfect for throwing over your swim suit for that tropical getaway.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com