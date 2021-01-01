From est e lauder
Estée Lauder Women Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup Spf 30 - -
Estée Lauder Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup Spf 30. What It Does: Real-skin flawless. Real protection. 24-hour staying power. Waterlight. This fluid, long-wear makeup feels like you have nothing on. Moves comfortably with your skin. Looks fresh, natural, healthy, even-toned. With SPF 30, it’s your invisible defense against UV rays and environmental damage. Instantly and continuously hydrates with a moisture complex of red fruit extracts, including watermelon, lychee seed and apple. How To Use: Shake well. For best results, do not pour makeup. Instead, cover the opening with your finger and carefully flip bottle upside down. This will give you enough foundation for light-to-medium coverage. Repeat for more coverage. Benefits: Lightweight. SPF 30 Protection. 24-Hour Wear. Light-to-Medium coverage.