Estée Lauder Women Daywear Sheer Tint Release Advanced Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant Moisturizer Spf15

Estée Lauder Daywear Sheer Tint Release Advanced Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant Moisturizer Spf15. It's the most important thing you'll put on today. This lightweight tinted moisturizer enhances any skin tone with a healthy, even-toned glow. Plus it defends against signs of premature aging, and it diminishes their appearance with Est©e Lauder's most effective anti-oxidant power ever. Visibly reduces the first signs of aging, like dullness and fine, dry lines. Skin feels smoother, looks fresher and healthier instantly. Wear DayWear and feel confident in your beautiful skin.