Women Curly Coily Curvy Caramel Cutie Hair Black African Premium T-Shirt

Curly Coily Curvy Caramel Cutie with black women graphic design. Cool present for female who embrace their afro natural hair curls and curves. Perfect gift for family and friends who are melanated , unapologetically black, and support black empowerment. Vintage perfect melanin queen girl who is proud about his african american heritage and open awareness about black equal pay day for black women. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.