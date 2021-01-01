From fila
FILA Women's Cropped Logo Drawstring Hoodie - Black - Size S
Advertisement
For the gym or on-the-go hoodie featuring a cropped fit, attached hood and logo embroidery at chest. Attached drawstring hood Long sleeves Pullover style FILA printed logo on left chest Printed FILA logo on edge of hood Kangaroo pocket Rib sleeve cuffs and bottom Cotton/polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 20" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Activewear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. FILA. Color: Black. Size: S.