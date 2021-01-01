Women's Crewneck Light Weight Pullover Sweater - A New Day Green S

This Crewneck Pullover Sweater from A New Day™ brings simple sophisticated style to your cool-weather days. The pullover sweater is made from soft and lightweight fabric for comfortable wear, and it features a regular fit that falls at the hip to offer effortless pairing with any style of bottoms. A crew neckline with ribbed cuffs and hem makes for a snug fit, while drop shoulders add another touch of relaxed style. Slip on with your favorite pair of skinny jeans and sneakers for a sleek yet cozy look, or dress it up with chinos and pumps. Color: Green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.