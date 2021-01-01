From elizabeth arden
Elizabeth Arden Women Cool Glow Cheek Tint - -
Elizabeth Arden Cool Glow Cheek Tint. Gelato Crush New Color Collection Your new favorite indulgence is all pleasure, no guilt. Give your lips and cheeks what they have been craving – a nourishing kiss of color and a fresh, healthy glow. New gel formulas that feel as beautiful as they look. Warning: once you try one, a Gelato addiction may follow. Cool Glow Cheek Tint: Smooth over cheekbones. Product Benefits: Cool-to-the-touch, lightweight gel blush instantly creates radiance and adds dimension to cheeks. Usage: Lightly dab on the apples of cheeks and blend up and outwards.