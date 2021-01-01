GYK Women's Casual Shorts blue - Blue Tie-Dye Stripe Oversize Tank & Shorts - Women & Plus

Blue Tie-Dye Stripe Oversize Tank & Shorts - Women & Plus. Inject your weekend wardrobe with a playful print via this tank-and-shorts set that boasts tie-dyed stripes. A soft cotton blend offers comfort that doesn't quit. Includes blue tie-dye striped tank and blue tie-dye striped shorts (two pieces total)Tank (size S): 25.1'' long from high point of shoulder to hemShorts (size S): 14.1'' inseamModel (wearing size S): 34'' chest; 27'' waist; 36'' hipsKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterHand washImported