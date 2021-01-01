egs by eloges Women's Casual Dresses burgundy - Burgundy & Red Stripe Swing Tunic Dress - Women & Plus

Burgundy & Red Stripe Swing Tunic Dress - Women & Plus. Handy pockets and a flowy cut add casual-cool appeal to this wear-anywhere style sporting a subtle stretch. Size note: This item runs large. Sizing down is recommended.Styling note: This item is sheer. We suggest wearing with a slip.Necklace not included Model (wearing size S): 5'5'' tall; 29'' chest; 24'' waistSize S: 32'' long from high point of shoulder to hem96% polyester / 4% spandexHand wash; dry flatAssembled in the USA using imported materials