Estée Lauder Women Brave And Beautiful Limited Edition Collection - -
Description
Estée Lauder Brave And Beautiful Limited Edition Collection. A limited-edition self-care collection, supporting The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign. Lift your look by saturating skin with these intensely nourishing, multi-effect cremes. Skin is plumped, supple—more resilient. Lines and wrinkles appear reduced. Radiance is recharged. Lips pop with our hydrating balm and statement-making, wearable color. Limited Edition 6-piece collection includes: • Soft Clean Silky Hydrating Lotion, deluxe travel size (1 oz/30 ml) • Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Face and Throat Creme SPF15, deluxe travel size (0.5 oz/15 ml) • Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Eye Creme, deluxe travel size (0.17 oz./5 ml) • Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in 420 Rebellious Rose, full-size (0.12 oz./3.5 g) • Pure Color Envy Color Replenish Lip Balm, deluxe travel size (0.15 oz/4.6 ml) • Cosmetic Bag and Matching Eye Mask For each purchase of this product, Estée Lauder will make a donation: • Name of Charity: Breast Cancer Research Foundation • Donation per Purchase: 100% of the purchase price, with a maximum donation of $582,000 • Start and End Dates: September 2021–June Founded by the late Evelyn H. Lauder in 1992, The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign supports lifesaving research, education, and medical services in its mission to create a breast cancer-free world. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), also founded by Evelyn H. Lauder, is The Estée Lauder Companies’ leading partner in The Campaign. It is the highest-rated non-profit breast cancer organization in the U.S., dedicated to advancing the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. For more information on The Breast Cancer Campaign, visit ELCompanies.com/BreastCancerCampaign or follow The Estée Lauder Companies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Supports The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign. Support the Cause