Women Birthday Necklace Choker Charms Girl Best Friends Jewelry Accessories

Features: Brand New & High quality. Material: Alloy Glass Size: One Size Necklace: 51cm, extension chain: 5cm, pendant size: 3.6 * 2.7cm Color: As the picture Packing:1PC (Not Included Accessories) Warm tip: Please be reminded that due lighting effects, monitor's brightness/contrast settings etc, there could be some slight differences in the colour tone of the website\'s photo and the actual item. Item Measure by hand, it could be 1cm different (1cm=0.39 inch),your kind understanding will be much appreciated. Product type: Pendant Necklaces