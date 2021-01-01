Clinique Women Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer

Advertisement
Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer. A foundation-and-concealer in one for a natural, beyond-perfected look that lasts all day. Lightweight, moisturizing makeup covers thoroughly without clogging pores. Skin breathes comfortably, color stays true, even through sweat and humidity. Benefits: One dip of the wand gives you a full-face application. Spot-conceals, too. Slow-dry formula makes blending easy. 12 hours of full-coverage wear from a flexible formula that moves with skin. How to use: Using the large backside of the wand, sweep foundation across your forehead, cheeks, and chin. Then use the angled tip of the applicator that has a slight dip in it to hold more product to cover down the bridge of the nose and across the jawline. Blend well with fingers. Finish by using the pointy tip to spot conceal any trouble areas under the eyes, around the outside of the nose, on top of blemishes. Pat and blend well with fingers. **Due to the rich pigment level that enhances this flawless coverage makeup, shades may appear deeper when first applied. Once blended completely and allowed to dry, Beyond Perfecting Makeup will melt into your skin for a Beyond Perfected flawless look. A little goes a long way!