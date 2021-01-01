Women's Animal Print Long Sleeve Dress - Victor Glemaud x Target Dark Gold S

Bright and bold, the Animal Print Long-Sleeve Dress from Victor Glemaud x Target is sure to be a standout piece in your wardrobe. This long-sleeve dress has a simple sweater-style cut that gets a striking look from jacquard zebra stripes in golden-yellow and black for playful texture and color scheme that captures designer Victor Glemaud's desire to create vibrancy in the everyday. The long-sleeve dress has a mini length that can be worn on its own or layered with leggings or jeans, and material with spandex provides some stretch for comfortable wear. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Tiger. Material: Polyester.