Proenza Schouler Women's Allover Logo-Print Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Ecru Black - Size S

An allover logo print, in a miniature, grid-like formation, adorns this long-sleeve tee. It is crafted of an ultra-lightweight cotton and cut in a relaxed silhouette. Banded crewneck Long sleeves Pullover style Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Relaxed silhouette About 27" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Designers Jack McColloug. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Designer Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Proenza Schouler. Color: Ecru Black. Size: S.