Women's All Over Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit - Shade & Shore Black S

Your sunny day adventures will be more fun and exciting when you wear the Allover Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit from Shade and Shore™. The sleeveless swimsuit is crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric to let you move in and out the water in absolute comfort. Designed with a U-neck, this one-piece swimwear features a plunging back that's supported by a slim and single horizontal strap for a playful look. It's sweetened by a ruffled frill that frames the entire front and back neckline for a dash of fluttery style. With two neutral shades of black and white to choose from, you get a cute swimsuit that you can wear to the pool or beach, and then add a light, wrap midi-skirt when heading to the coastal breakfast bar or an afternoon cocktail party. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.