Women Itouch Air Special Edition Smartwatch: Black Case With Black Strap

Itouch Itouch Air Special Edition Smartwatch: Black Case With Black Strap. Easily monitor your health with the iTouch Air Special Edition Smartwatch. The special edition watch is equipped with a continuous heart rate monitor, calorie tracker, a sleep tracker, and many more tools that will help you stay on track with your health and fitness goals. Advanced sport technology accurately tracks your favorite exercises. With extended battery life and water-resistant design, you can rely on your smart watch all day long, rain or shine.