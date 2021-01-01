Wolfson Clustered Ceramic 3 Piece Table Vase Set

This 3-piece table vase set has a cool, curated look that's perfect for giving your space the glow-up it deserves. Each piece is handcrafted from ceramic with a textured, horizontal ribbed pattern. This set comes with three vases, each in different sizes and shapes. Plus? We love the look of the random dents, impressions, and uneven mouth that gives each piece a lived-in look (without compromising on the stability). And, they're watertight, so you can store all sorts of plants and flowers sans spills.