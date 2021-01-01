Wolfgang Swivel Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool
Description
Swivel Style 360 Swivel Metal Bar StoolsFeatures:Distressed bronze color legsLarge Seat. The seat is large enough for any one to sitFoot Caps. Rubber foot caps to protect your floorDurable Strong legs made of iron, weight capacity 330 lbsSet of 2 The price for 2 stoolsSeat Style: SaddleStools Included: YesNumber of Stools Included: 2Base Color: BronzeSeat Color: BronzeFrame Material: SteelFrame Material Details: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Wood Species: Seat Material: Manufactured WoodSeat Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Plywood/Laminate BoardSeat Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: Distressed MetalUpholstered: NoLegal Documentation: Upholstery Material: Upholstery Fill Material: Nailhead Trim: Seat Back Type: BacklessLeg/Base Type: SledWeight Capacity: 330Adjustable Height: NoPneumatic/Hydraulic Lift: Swivel: YesSwivel Range: 360°Stackable: NoFolding: NoArms Included: NoArm Material: Arm Color: Footrest Included: Durability: Stain ResistantOutdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: Floor Protection: Country of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Wood Tone: Medium WoodTufted Cushions: Spefications:ADA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: TAA Compliant: FIRA Certified: YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: BS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: LEED Project Appropriate: SCS Certified: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesFire Rated: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Seat Height: Counter Stool (24" Seat Height)): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Seat Height: Counter Stool (26" Seat Height)): 26Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Seat Height: Bar Stool (30" Seat Height)): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Seat Height: Counter Stool (24" Seat Height)): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Seat Height: Counter Stool (26" Seat Height)): 20.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Seat Height: Bar Stool (30" Seat Height)): 22Overall Depth - Front to Back (Seat Height: Counter Stool (24" Seat Height)): 16.1Overall Depth - Front to Back (Seat Height: Counter Stool (26" Seat Height)): 16.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Seat Height: Bar Stool (30" Seat Height)): 16.9Seat Height - Floor to Seat (Seat Height: Counter Stool (24" Seat Height)): 24Seat Height - Floor to Seat (Seat Height: Counter Stool (26" Seat Height)): 26Seat Height - Floor to Seat (Seat Height: Bar Stool (30" Seat Height)): 30Adjustable: Maximum Ov