Wolfgang Metal Chair Set of 2 by Huppe - Color: White - Finish: NA - (4907-690-CH010)

The Wolfgang Metal Chair Set of 2 by Huppe is a highly versatile piece of minimalist seating designed by Lucca Nichetto. With a myriad of fabric options for the subtly curved back or the elegantly mounted seat and nearly as many choices of lacquer for the paperclip-fold legs, the number of dapper combinations is enormous. The Wolfgang metal chair is an armless stackable dining chair, meant to provide sophisticated seating for sophisticated gatherings. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: White.