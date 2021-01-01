From huppe
Huppe Wolfgang Dining Table - Color: Black - Size: 62"
Scandinavian inspired, the Wolfgang Dining Table by Huppe brings minimal lines and simple piecing work together to effortlessly complete spaces. Designed by Joel Dupras, the whimsical magic of this dining room centerpiece is eye-grabbing without being gaudy as its brushed, all solid white oak table top appears to float over a set of simple legs. Pairing beautifully with other items from the Wolfgang collection, this table welcomes a variety of decor and people alike to gather around it, working harmoniously with its environment. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Esspresso Oak