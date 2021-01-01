Wolfgang Armchair by Huppe - Color: Grey - Finish: Wood tones - (4904-404-CH600)

Advertisement
The Wolfgang Armchair by Huppe boasts a stylish Scandinavian silhouette, as designed by Luca Nichetto. Part of the Up Line, the Wolfgang Armchair comes in an eclectic range of wood stains and upholstery options, all of which use natural materials and a modern structure, accenting both form and function, drawing the two together effortlessly. The supple, curved low back gives the Wolfgang Armchair a comfortable feel and a low-profile form as it harmoniously supports guests within a room. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Grey.